SAP eyes "long" period of high sales growth: report
October 28, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

SAP eyes "long" period of high sales growth: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of German company SAP is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. The biggest fair of its kind will run to March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP may be able to sustain high sales from software and related services for a “very long time,” co-chief executive Bill McDermott told a German newspaper.

“It’s our ambition to grow with double-digit numbers for a very long time to come,” Euro am Sonntag quoted McDermott as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

“I believe that’s possible.”

The newspaper also cited the co-CEO as saying SAP currently has no plans for further acquisitions following the purchases of cloud-computing company Ariba and Success Factors.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

