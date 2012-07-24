FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP keeps outlook as new services accelerate
July 24, 2012 / 5:28 AM / 5 years ago

SAP keeps outlook as new services accelerate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SAP (SAPG.DE) kept its full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter.

SAP, which reported key figures on July 12, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.

It also expects cloud computing firm SuccessFactors, which it bought for $3.4 billion earlier this year, to contribute to an increase in full-year revenue from software and software-related services of between 10 and 12 percent.

SAP is the world’s biggest maker of business software and competes with Oracle ORCL.O and IBM (IBM.N).

Its integrated software systems are sold to many of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple (AAPL.O), GE (GE.N), McDonald’s (MCD.N) and Pepsi (PEP.N). ($1 = 0.8253 euros)

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
