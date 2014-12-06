FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP CEO sees company staying independent in long term -paper
#Technology News
December 6, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

SAP CEO sees company staying independent in long term -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO of German software group SAP Bill McDermott attends the company's balance sheet news conference in Frankfurt January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lmar Niazman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German software maker SAP will remain an independent company in the long term, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“I believe so, absolutely,” Bill McDermott told weekly Euro am Sonntag in an interview published on Saturday.

“The best way for a company to stay independent is to grow and to have a good market capitalization,” he added.

With a market capitalization of 70.5 billion euros ($86.6 billion), SAP is the fifth-largest company in Germany’s large cap DAX index.

SAP had held talks about a potential merger with software giant Microsoft in 2004 but discussions were scrapped because of the complexity of any deal and the subsequent integration of the companies.

($1 = 0.8140 euro)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
