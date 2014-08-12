FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Francisco Partners in talks to buy Israel's Sapiens stake: paper
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Francisco Partners in talks to buy Israel's Sapiens stake: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Francisco Partners is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Israeli software firm Sapiens (SPNS.O), a deal that would value the company at more than $450 million, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Financial news website TheMarker said that Formula Systems FORT.TA, an Israeli technology holding company, had offered to sell its 47.7 percent stake in Sapiens to Francisco Partners at $10 a share, a 30 percent premium over its closing price on Nasdaq on Monday.

Francisco Partners’ London office was not immediately available to comment. Formula Systems declined to comment.

Sapiens, which develops software for the insurance industry, has a market value of $358.6 million. Its shares are down 0.8 percent this year after soaring nearly 93 percent in 2013.

Business newspaper Globes said Francisco Partners and Formula were in initial talks, with Formula having broken off negotiations on selling its Sapiens stake to the Alpha Group, another Israeli firm, in June.

Sapiens said on Tuesday it earned 7 cents a diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, compared with 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue grew 16.9 percent to $38.6 million.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.