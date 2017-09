(Reuters) - Canadian dairy company Saputo (SAP.TO) sees potential acquisitions in the cheese and dairy sector costing between C$500 million ($402.19 million) and C$1 billion, Chief Executive Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.

He said on a conference call with analysts that acquisitions are at the forefront of the Montréal-based company’s growth strategy.

($1 = 1.2432 Canadian dollars)