Dairy Saputo eyes acquisitions in U.S., Canada, Australia

(Reuters) - Canada’s largest dairy producer, Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), which is still digesting a major purchase in Australia, is eyeing other acquisitions there as well as in the United States, Canada and Latin America, Chief Executive Officer Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.

In the United States, potential acquisitions could cost less than C$100 million to as much as C$4 billion ($3.7 billion), Saputo said in a conference call to discuss the company’s quarterly results.