Sarah Jessica Parker plans Obama fundraiser
June 4, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Sarah Jessica Parker plans Obama fundraiser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is pictured in the audience as she attends a National Medal of Arts and Humanities ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker is borrowing a tactic from the George Clooney fundraising book, planning a campaign dinner for President Barack Obama and offering a chance to win two tickets with $3 online donations.

Parker, who is married to actor Matthew Broderick, sent an email to supporters and appeared in an advertisement on Sunday’s MTV Movie Awards telling people of the online donations and tickets to the affair at her New York home.

“I‘m hosting this event on June 14th because there is so much at stake this year and I want to keep doing what I can,” she wrote in the email. “I hope you’ll help me welcome President Obama and the First Lady to New York.”

The email ask for donations of “$3 or whatever you can to be automatically entered.” Parker’s spokeswoman confirmed the event and the email but did not give further details about the cost of tickets for the fundraiser or how many people were expected.

Oscar winner Clooney hosted a dinner last month at his home in the Los Angeles area where some 150 people paid $40,000 a ticket to see the president.

The event raised nearly $15 million with more than half coming from small-amount donors who entered an online ticket raffle by pledging donations of $3 or more. The winners were Beth Topinka, a science teacher from New Jersey, and Karen Blutcher, who works at a public utility company in Florida.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
