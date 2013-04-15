Rosneft to buy into Italian refiner Saras

An employee in uniform stands near a Rosneft petrol station in St.Petersburg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MILAN (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has agreed to take a stake of up to 21 percent in Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) in a move that will strengthen its commitment to the Mediterranean area.

The deal follows an agreement at the end of last year for the two companies to form a joint venture for trading and processing crude oil and selling refined products.

Rosneft said on Monday that the Moratti family, which controls more than 60 percent of Saras, will sell it a 13.7 percent stake in the Italian refiner for 178.5 million euros.

Rosneft will then launch a public bid for a further 7.29 percent of the refiner at 1.37 euros per share.

“Rosneft will get tax benefits from refining outside Russia and be able to leverage on the higher value-added products made at Saras’s complex refinery in Sardinia,” Mediobanca oil analyst Andrea Scauri said.

Both purchases are priced at 1.37 euros per share, a 41.2 percent premium to Friday’s closing price. Saras shares ended up 6.7 percent at 1.04 euros on Monday.

The Moratti family, which also owns top flight soccer club Inter Milan, will retain a 50.02 percent stake in Saras which debutted on the Milan exchange in 2006 at 6 euros.

Flagging refining margins and weaker demand from traditional markets have hurt earnings at Saras’s main refining business which has posted negative core earnings in 11 out of the previous 15 quarters.

Increasing competition is weighing on European refiners as the United States, once an attractive export market, has become a net exporter of oil products due to its shale oil boom.

Some of Europe’s refineries, crippled by high oil prices and weak fuel consumption, are facing closure or reduced production because of increased competition from more efficient plants in Asia and the Middle East.

“Some investors are betting on Rosneft raising its stake further and the Morattis slowly exiting,” a Milan trader said.

Italian energy group ERG (ERG.MI) has cut its exposure to the refining sector as it gradually sells down its stake in its Sicilian refinery to Russia’s Lukoil LKOH.MI.

Russian oil companies have been buying refining capacity in Europe as the economic crisis takes its toll on operators.

In the statement on Monday, Rosneft JV Projects SA, fully owned by Rosneft, said the aim of the deal was not to delist Saras.

“We believe that this transaction is an important step in building a long-lasting cooperation between Rosneft and Saras,” Rosneft’s chairman Igor Sechin said.

Saras’s Sarroch refinery in Sardinia is well positioned geographically to give Rosneft wide access to the Mediterranean area, analysts said.

In 2010 Rosneft itself bought 50 percent of Ruhr Oel, the owner of stakes in four refineries in Germany.

($1=0.7635 euros)