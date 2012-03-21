FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saratoga, others sell 6.9 percent stake in Tower Bersama
March 21, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 6 years ago

Saratoga, others sell 6.9 percent stake in Tower Bersama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused private equity firm Saratoga Capital and two other investors have launched a sale of their 315 million shares in telecom tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG.JK) to raise up to 913.5 billion rupiah ($100 million), sources said on Wednesday.

Saratoga through its affiliate PT Saratoga Infrastructure along with Natural Resources Investment Limited and an unnamed individual investor launched the share placing with a guidance range of 2,825-2,900 rupiah per share, a discount of 2.5-5 percent to Wednesday’s close, sources familiar with the sale said.

Saratoga Infrastructure is the biggest shareholder in Tower Bersama with a 25.83 percent stake, before the sale, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Broker CLSA is a sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with UBS UBSN.VX while PT Indo Premier Securities become the placement agent, IFR reported earlier. ($1 = 9,155 rupiah)

Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta and Daniel Stanton from IFR in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman

