FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA postpones panel meeting to review Sarepta's DMD drug
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 20, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

FDA postpones panel meeting to review Sarepta's DMD drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to review Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s drug for a rare muscle wasting disorder due to inclement weather forecast for Washington DC.

Sarepta’s shares were down nearly 3 percent at $12.90 in extended trading.

The date of the meeting, which was scheduled for Friday, will be announced later, the FDA said.

Sarepta’s drug, eteplirsen, is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, with most patients dying by the age of 30.

There are no FDA-approved drugs for DMD, and pressure has been mounting on the FDA to swiftly approve treatments.

The FDA’s staff said on Jan. 15 that they were unconvinced about eteplirsen’s efficacy and trial design, a day after the regulator rejected a rival drug, Kyndrisa, developed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.