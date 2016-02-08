Sarepta says FDA delays decision on muscle-wasting disorder drug

(Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had delayed a decision on its lead drug for a rare muscle-wasting disorder.

The FDA has delayed the decision to May 26 from late February, the company said.

The drug is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The agency in late January postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to review Sarepta’s drug due to inclement weather forecast for Washington DC.