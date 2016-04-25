FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. panel finds Sarepta muscular dystrophy drug not proven effective
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 26, 2016 / 12:00 AM / in a year

U.S. panel finds Sarepta muscular dystrophy drug not proven effective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating degenerative disease that mostly affects young boys, was not supported by enough evidence to prove it is effective, a U.S. advisory panel concluded on Monday, decreasing the drug’s chances of approval

The vote followed an emotional meeting at a hotel in Hyattsville, Maryland, in which hundreds of patients and their advocates gathered to urge the Food and Drug Administration to approve the drug, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s eteplirsen, saying their children had benefited from it.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.