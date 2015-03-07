FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Sartorius aims to boost sales through acquisitions: report
March 7, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Sartorius aims to boost sales through acquisitions: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German lab equipment maker Sartorius (SATG.DE) plans to boost sales growth through acquisitions and is willing to take on more debt for that purpose, the Euro am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing chief executive Joachim Kreuzburg.

“Purchases are possible in the bioprocess division as well as in the laboratory business,” Kreuzburg was quoted by the weekly newspaper as saying in an interview.

Sartorius, listed on Germany’s technology index TecDAX, would raise debt to help fund purchases worth as much as 600 million euros ($651 million), the newspaper said, citing the CEO.

The company is aiming to more than double sales to 2 billion euros by 2020, according to Euro am Sonntag.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
