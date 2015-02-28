Striking Danish cabin crew forces SAS to cancel Copenhagen flights

A technician walks under the tail of an SAS Boeing 737 aircraft at Stockholm Arlanda airport's Terminal Four, north of Stockholm November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/Scanpix

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Scandinavian Airlines SAS has canceled some 60 flights going to or from Copenhagen Airport on Saturday after members of SAS’ Danish cabin staff walked out in protest over working conditions, the airline said.

SAS said it had signed an agreement with the Cabin Attendants Union (CAU) that required the staff to resume work.

But a CAU spokesman told Danish TV channel TV2 News that the union had not convinced its members to go back to work.