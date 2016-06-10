SAS agrees wage deal with pilots in Norway, avoids strike

A loader sits in the cargo bay of an SAS Boeing 737 aircraft parked at Arlanda airport's Terminal Five, north of Stockholm November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Scandinavian Airlines has signed a new wage agreement with the company’s pilots in Norway, averting a strike, trade union Parat and SAS said.

More than 400 SAS pilots were due to go on strike unless an agreement had been found during the mandatory mediation process that ended on Thursday. SAS is still negotiating with pilots in Sweden.

Airport security guards also reached a wage deal, Parat said. A strike would have lead to significant disruptions in air travel.