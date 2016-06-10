SAS pilots go out on strike after wage talks break down

SAS sign is seen on aircraft in the Kiruna airport, Sweden, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Pilots at Swedish airline SAS went on strike on Friday after wage talks broke down, affecting thousands of passengers as scores of domestic and European flights were canceled.

“SAS pilots in the Swedish Airline Pilot’s Association working on short-haul flights with their home base at Arlanda are now on strike,” the Swedish pilots’ union said in a press release.

Around 40 flights run by SAS out of Stockholm’s Arlanda airport were canceled and 4,000 passengers were expected to be affected on Friday.

“Long-distance flights will continue as planned,” SAS said in a statement.

Talks between SAS management and the Swedish pilots union, who have been negotiating a wage review and changes to holiday and part-time work rules since April, broke down on Friday. Around 400 SAS staff went on strike immediately.

“Swedish SAS pilots no longer have salaries that are at the market rate for European and Scandinavian companies that operate in our business segment,” the union said.

If no deal is reached over the weekend, Swedish soccer fans bound for their soccer team’s opener at the Euro 2016 tournament on Monday may be affected.

“Our highest priority is now to take care of the passengers affected by the strike, and to help them in the best possible way,” the airline said.