FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Crews clean up small illegal crude oil dump in Saskatchewan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 15, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 6 months ago

Crews clean up small illegal crude oil dump in Saskatchewan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Crews have cleaned up 95 percent of what appears to be an intentional crude oil spill from a large transport vehicle into a ditch near Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Lloydminster Fire Chief Jordan Newton told a news conference officials believe a truck pulled up to the ditch near the city's wastewater treatment plant and dumped the oil.

Local media reported that the spill totaled around 12 barrels, and there is no threat to any water supplies.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident.

Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley and James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.