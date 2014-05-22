Corporacion America sweetens bid for Italian airport firm SAT

MILAN (Reuters) - Argentinian holding company Corporacion America has raised its takeover bid for Italian airport operator Società Aeroporto Toscano (SAT) SATGG.MI to 14.22 euros per share from a previous 13.15 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bid for SAT, which runs the Tuscan airport of Pisa, has been launched by Corporacion America Italia Srl, the Italian arm of the Argentinian company.

Corporacion America has also launched a takeover bid on Aeroporto di Firenze AFI.MI.