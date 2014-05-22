FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corporacion America sweetens bid for Italian airport firm SAT
May 22, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Corporacion America sweetens bid for Italian airport firm SAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Argentinian holding company Corporacion America has raised its takeover bid for Italian airport operator Società Aeroporto Toscano (SAT) SATGG.MI to 14.22 euros per share from a previous 13.15 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bid for SAT, which runs the Tuscan airport of Pisa, has been launched by Corporacion America Italia Srl, the Italian arm of the Argentinian company.

Corporacion America has also launched a takeover bid on Aeroporto di Firenze AFI.MI.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

