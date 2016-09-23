FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Saudi Airlines acquires 63 aircraft in fleet expansion, SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will acquire 63 aircraft as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was quoted as saying on Friday by state news agency SPA.

The airline will acquire 15 Boeing B777-300ER, 13 Boeing B787 Dreamliners and 35 Airbus A320 and A321-neo, said Director-general Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser.

Saudi Arabia’s air travel industry is benefiting from strong population growth and rising incomes since the country announced in 2012 that it would liberalize its domestic aviation market.

At present the state-owned carrier's only domestic competitor is budget carrier flynas.

In 2015 Saudia said it would raise the number of its planes to 200 from 119 and add new international and domestic routes.

Reporting by Mohamed el Sharif; Writing by Tom Finn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
