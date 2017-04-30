FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia awards Jeddah airport contract to Singapore's Changi
April 30, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 4 months ago

Saudi Arabia awards Jeddah airport contract to Singapore's Changi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Sinapore's Changi Airport Group [CHAP.UL] has been awarded the contract to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for up to 20 years, the kingdom's aviation authority said on Sunday.

A statement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announcing the award did not provide any further details apart from saying the selection was made after a thorough evaluation of bids.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Writing by Alexander Cornwell, Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Greg Mahlich

