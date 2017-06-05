Saudi Arabia bans all Qatari planes from its airports, airspace

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Monday it has banned all Qatari planes from landing in the kingdom's airports, following the worst rift in years among the Gulf countries.

A statement from the aviation body said the decision was effective immediately and involves all the Qatari private and commercial airplanes which will be banned from crossing the Saudi airspace.

GACA also said all Saudi commercial and private air operators shall be banned from operating to Qatar.