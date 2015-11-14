FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's top clerics condemn Paris attack: state media
November 14, 2015

Saudi Arabia's top clerics condemn Paris attack: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman places a bouquet of flowers on a tree the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body condemned on Saturday a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people across Paris as contrary to Islamic values.

“Terrorists are not sanctioned by Islam and these acts are contrary to values of mercy it brought to the world,” said a statement by the Council of Senior Scholars carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The statement by the council, the only body in the country authorized to issue fatwas or Islamic legal opinions, said that eliminating terrorism worldwide would require a “concerted effort” from a “unified moral stance”.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

