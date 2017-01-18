FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi Aramco to continue building oil, gas capacity to meet demand : CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 18, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi Aramco to continue building oil, gas capacity to meet demand : CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007.Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said the state oil giant was working on building its oil and gas production capacity to meet future demand growth.

"What we are doing at Saudi Aramco is building our capacity in oil, we are the most reliable oil producer, we have a maximum sustained capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd). The kingdom has a capacity of 12.5 million bpd," Nasser said on Tuesday.

He did not say there were immediate plans to expand Aramco's oil production capacity beyond the current 12 million bpd‎.

"We are expanding our gas portfolio, where we will be doubling our gas production over the next decade," he said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Nasser says the world will need to invest $25 trillion in new oil capacity over the next 25 years to meet demand.

"While we are building our capacity in oil, we also invest in renewable energy," he said, adding that Saudi Arabia plans to invest up to $50 billion in renewables by 2023.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.