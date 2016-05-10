FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Saudi Aramco CEO says demand is increasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Aramco, attends the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative summit in Paris, France, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Demand for Saudi Aramco’s oil is increasing and the company is meeting that demand, chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

“We will meet the call on Saudi Aramco... The trend is increasing,” he told reporters.

“We are seeing demand growth in different places. We are seeing increases in India, in the U.S., and we are meeting that call on us,” he said, adding that he expected total oil demand to climb by 1.2 million barrels per day this year.

Domestic demand during the Saudi Arabian summer will cause a slight increase in burning of liquids for power generation, he said, adding that Aramco’s average crude output in 2015 was 10.2 million barrels per day.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

