10 months ago
Two workers die in fire at Saudi Aramco plant
October 20, 2016 / 5:38 PM / 10 months ago

Two workers die in fire at Saudi Aramco plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Thursday that two workers died of injuries sustained in a fire that broke out at its Wasea crude oil plant in central Saudi Arabia.

The state oil firm said late on Wednesday that the blaze was put out and did not affect operations.

"We sadly announce the tragic loss of two workers and 16 injured from a fire" at the plant, it said on Thursday on its official twitter page.

It gave no further details about the victims.

In September, a fire ripped through Aramco’s Gulf coast Ras Tanura oil terminal, injuring eight workers.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet

