Saudi Aramco says looking at new ventures around globe
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 7:13 AM / a year ago

Saudi Aramco says looking at new ventures around globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city in this file photo dated November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - State oil company Saudi Aramco wants to expand globally and is looking at potential joint ventures in several countries, including Indonesia, India, the United States, Vietnam and China, chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at the current market status that, even though challenging, is an excellent opportunity for growth,” he told reporters during a rare media visit to company facilities in Dhahran.

The company is continuing to build its oil production and refining capacity, and its Shaybah oilfield is expected to reach output capacity of 1 million barrels per day “in a couple of weeks”, Nasser added.

Aramco has been working to boost Shaybah’s capacity by 250,000 bpd to rebalance its crude oil quality and help compensate for the maturing of other fields.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
