KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia State oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had contained a "limited" oil leak from one of its pipelines near Abqaiq that had caused the death of a contractor and injured three other people, including an Aramco employee.

Aramco gave no details on the cause of the leak but said in a statement that it would conduct a thorough investigation.

It said two of the injured people had been discharged from hospital.

Aramco's facility in Abqaiq is the world's largest oil processing facility and the largest crude oil stabilization plant.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Sami Aboudi and Kevin Liffey)