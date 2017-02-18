Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia State oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had contained a "limited" oil leak from one of its pipelines near Abqaiq that had caused the death of a contractor and injured three other people, including an Aramco employee.
Aramco gave no details on the cause of the leak but said in a statement that it would conduct a thorough investigation.
It said two of the injured people had been discharged from hospital.
Aramco's facility in Abqaiq is the world's largest oil processing facility and the largest crude oil stabilization plant.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Sami Aboudi and Kevin Liffey)
BANGKOK Thailand's military government has put on hold plans for a coal-fired power plant in a region known for its pristine tourist beaches after protests by residents and activists, Thai media said on Monday.
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.