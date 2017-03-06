FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
March 6, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 5 months ago

Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Aramco, attends the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative summit in Paris, France, October 16, 2015.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

MANAMA (Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.

The IPO is the centerpiece of the Saudi government's ambitious plan, known as Vision 2030, to diversify the economy away from oil. Up to 5 percent of the world's largest oil producer is likely to be listed on both the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh and on one or more international markets.

"We have always said the listing will happen in the second half of 2018, everything is going very smoothly, we are evaluating different stock exchanges," Nasser, speaking at an industry conference in Bahrain, said.

"There is a lot of work which is ongoing but everything is going as planned," he added.

He said the listing would be "locally on Tadawul and internationally on one or perhaps two" bourses. The Tadawul is Saudi Arabia's stock exchange.

"We are evaluating different stock exchanges globally and we will present this to our board and shareholder on where Aramco will be listed," he added.

Nasser also said an overhang in world oil supplies was expected to ease in the first half of 2017 and that the industry needed to maintain investments for the long term despite lower prices.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Susan Thomas

