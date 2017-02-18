Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
DUBAI An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
The Arabic-language daily al-Watan said on its Twitter account that the oil leak happened near the city of Abqaiq, where the oil giant has major oil facilities. It published photos of a crater filled with oil it said was from the leak but gave no details on what caused the leak.
Saudi Aramco had no immediate comment on the report.
BANGKOK Thailand's military government has put on hold plans for a coal-fired power plant in a region known for its pristine tourist beaches after protests by residents and activists, Thai media said on Monday.
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.