DUBAI An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.

The Arabic-language daily al-Watan said on its Twitter account that the oil leak happened near the city of Abqaiq, where the oil giant has major oil facilities. It published photos of a crater filled with oil it said was from the leak but gave no details on what caused the leak.

Saudi Aramco had no immediate comment on the report.

