FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco CEO: expects to see oil prices pick up by end-year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Aramco CEO: expects to see oil prices pick up by end-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - National oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to see oil prices pick up by the end of this year, the company’s chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a business conference, Nasser said current low prices, with Brent crude around $30 a barrel, were not sustainable and there were signs of demand increasing, which would start to close a supply/demand gap.

“It will definitely be better than what we are currently seeing,” Nasser said. He did not specify which level he thought prices would reach by the end of this year, but said they would not return to $100 for the foreseeable future.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.