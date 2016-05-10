FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco says its oil output trending slightly upwards
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 10, 2016 / 10:14 AM / a year ago

Saudi Aramco says its oil output trending slightly upwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s oil production is trending slightly upwards in 2016 because of growth in demand, chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

The company will expand its capacity in future if that is needed, but for the time being its maximum sustainable output capacity is 12 million barrels per day and the nation’s total capacity is 12.5 million bpd, he told reporters.

Nasser said the expansion of the company’s Khurais oilfield would come on stream in 2018.

He also said there was a big drop in oil output among non-conventional and even other conventional producers.

Mohammed al-Qahtani, senior vice-president for upstream operations, said Aramco expected to operate between 211 and 214 oil and gas drilling rigs this year.

That would be roughly flat from last year, according to previous data from the company.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.