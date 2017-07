FILE PHOTO - Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE State oil giant Saudi Aramco will meet customers' full crude oil requirement in India and southeast Asia in August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

"There is no (supply) cut" even for heavier grades such as Arab Medium and Heavy crude, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan; Editing by Susan Fenton)