#World News
February 8, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State claims car bomb blast in Saudi capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An explosion damaged a car in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported, an incident the Islamic State militant group said was caused by a bomb one of its members had affixed to the vehicle.

Saudi Arabia in 2014 declared Islamic State a terrorist organization and has detained hundreds of its supporters. The group, which controls territory in Iraq and Syria, has staged a series of attacks in the kingdom.

A police spokesman said a citizen had reported that his car had been damaged by a blast on Monday while parked in front of his house in the city’s Al-Azizia district, according to SPA. There were no injuries. Some nearby vehicles also were damaged.

In a statement released on the Telegram social messaging platform, Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said the blast was caused by a “sticky bomb” attached to the vehicle of a member of the Saudi armed forces, the SITE monitoring service reported.

A Saudi interior ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

On Jan. 29 an attack at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in the al-Ahsa district in Eastern Province killed four people and injured 18. It was among a string of attacks claimed by the Sunni Muslim jihadists that killed around 50 Saudis in the past year.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
