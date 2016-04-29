FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Policeman wounded in Saudi roadside bomb attack: SPA agency
April 29, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Policeman wounded in Saudi roadside bomb attack: SPA agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A roadside bomb attack on a police patrol car in al-Ahsa in east Saudi Arabia wounded a policeman on Thursday evening, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

The attack was in a parking lot and in caused damage to five cars, SPA reported, citing a statement by an interior ministry spokesman.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack resembled previous ones by Islamic State on security forces or Shi‘ites, who the jihadist group considers to be heretics.

The oil-producing Eastern Province is home to Saudi Arabia’s Shi‘ite community.

Writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by John Stonestreet

