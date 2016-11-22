Saudi 10-year-old braves blades, broken glass for 'Arabs Got Talent'

RIYADH (Reuters) - Walking and jumping on smashed glass and bracing for sharpened knives to be dropped onto his belly, Khaled Allukman is a 10-year-old daredevil with a mission - to win "Arabs Got Talent".

The boy from Saudi Arabia is hoping to show off his risky moves on the next edition of the hugely popular television show and has been training hard ahead of traveling to Beirut, where the MBC show is filmed.

Each year, contestants sing, dance and perform feats of all descriptions to impress a panel of judges, from all parts of the Middle East.

Khaled, who trains with his father and is sponsored by a local healthcare company, says he is particularly keen to meet Egyptian actor and judge Ahmed Helmi on the show.

"I have trained a lot and put a lot of effort in," he said.