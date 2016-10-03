FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Saudi cabinet says eager for oil market stability
October 3, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Saudi cabinet says eager for oil market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday an agreement reached in Algiers last week on restraining oil output, and said it hoped for further cooperation between oil producers inside and outside OPEC to help the interests of producers and consumers.

"The council of ministers stressed the kingdom's keen desire for the stability of the international oil market in the interest of producers and consumers, the energy industry and the world economy," state news agency SPA quoted a statement by the cabinet as saying.

The cabinet also said Saudi Arabia was "ready to participate in any collective action" to achieve this goal.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Torchia

