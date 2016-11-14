FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Saudi central bank: hopes money rates to keep falling, not worried by U.S.
November 14, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Saudi central bank: hopes money rates to keep falling, not worried by U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian central bank hopes interbank money rates SAIBOR= continue to fall, central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told a news conference on Monday.

He also said Riyadh was not worried about Saudi investments in the United States following the election of Donald Trump as president, and after September's U.S. Congress vote to let relatives of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks sue Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities have made no new decisions about the investments, he said.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
