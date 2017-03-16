FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Saudi Arabia, China sign deals worth potentially $65 billion
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 5 months ago

Factbox: Saudi Arabia, China sign deals worth potentially $65 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman oversaw the signing of deals worth as much as $65 billion on the first day of a visit to Beijing on Thursday, as the world's largest oil exporter looks to cement ties with the world's second-largest economy.

The agreements include deals for infrastructure, refining, chemicals, training, technology and other sectors:

- Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] and Norinco Group [CNIGC.UL]signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a refinery and chemical facilities in Panjin City.

- Saudi Aramco and Aerosun Corp signed an MoU to manufacture reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components.

- The Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement with China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation to cooperate in providing finance and guarantee of exports.

- King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and China's CASA signed an agreement to manufacture drones.

- SABIC and Sinopec signed an agreement to study opportunities for joint projects in Saudi Arabia and China.

- Saudi's SAGIA investment authority awarded licenses to telecommunications equipment supplier ZTE to build smart meters and Shandong Tiejun Electric to carry out electrical and industrial activities.

- Saudi's Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu signed an agreement with PAN-ASIA to assign the location for a petchem project with $2 billion investments.

- China's Huawei will build a center for training in Yanbu.

Saudi companies also signed agreements with Chinese developers in areas including information technology and renewable energy.

(Sources: Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Energy Ministry Twitter feed)

Compiled by Reem Shamseddine, Katie Paul and Marwa Rashad

