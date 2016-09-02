FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Falih 'ready to meet rising demand from China': SPA
September 2, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia's Falih 'ready to meet rising demand from China': SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the kingdom was ready to meet rising energy demand from China, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

"The Kingdom is ready to fulfill the rising energy demand in China in the coming decades," the SPA quoted Falih as stating.

Falih made his comments during meetings with leading Chinese energy industry officials, the SPA said.

The energy minister was on an official visit to China earlier this week.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich

