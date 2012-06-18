FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi appoints Prince Salman crown prince: state TV
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 2:08 PM / in 5 years

Saudi appoints Prince Salman crown prince: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia named Prince Salman its new crown prince, heir apparent to the 89-year-old King Abdullah, after the death of Crown Prince Nayef on Saturday, state TV said citing a royal decree.

The pragmatic prince will retain his role as defense minister and is promoted to deputy prime minister, while his younger full brother Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz is made interior minister, state TV said on Monday.

Prince Ahmed had been deputy interior minister for several decades under the late Nayef. King Abdullah stays on as prime minister.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

