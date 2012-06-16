FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 16, 2012 / 10:59 AM / in 5 years

Funeral prayers for Saudi heir to be held Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Funeral prayers for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud will be held after sunset on Sunday, the royal court said in a statement on Saturday.

Burial traditionally follows immediately after prayers. The royal court announced on Saturday that Nayef, the next in line to the throne had been ill for months and died in Switzerland where he was being treated.

Al Arabiya television reported that the prayers would be held in a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

No details were released about his illness. He was about 78.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Edmund Blair in Cairo

