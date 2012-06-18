FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama congratulates Saudi king on selecting new heir
June 18, 2012 / 8:18 PM / 5 years ago

Obama congratulates Saudi king on selecting new heir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah for naming Prince Salman as heir apparent and said he was looking forward to continuing to deepen the U.S.-Saudi partnership.

“I had the pleasure of receiving him at the White House this April and know that he is a man of deep faith who is committed to improving the lives of the people of Saudi Arabia and to the security of the region,” Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

“The United States looks forward to continuing our strong relationship with Crown Prince Salman in his new capacity as we deepen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the president said.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Bill Trott

