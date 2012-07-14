FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dar al-Arkan repays $1 billion sukuk on Monday: statement
#Business News
July 14, 2012 / 7:13 AM / in 5 years

Dar al-Arkan repays $1 billion sukuk on Monday: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi builder Dar al-Arkan Real Estate Co 4300.SE has transferred $1 billion to Deutsche Bank to repay its Islamic bond, or sukuk, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

“Dar al-Arkan transferred the total principal sum to Deutsche Bank, the principal paying agents, on Thursday and the sukuk account holders will receive the funds on Monday,” the firm said in the statement.

Dar al-Arkan, the kingdom’s largest property developer, has issued three international sukuks and one domestic in the past five years, raising a total of $2.25 billion, the firm said in the statement.

Dar al-Arkan had earlier said that it would use cash and proceeds from land sales to repay the bond.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
