Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony for British Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a royal decree on Friday restoring financial allowances that had previously been cut for civil servants and military personnel as part of austerity measures in the kingdom.

The royal decree, broadcast on state-run Ekhbariya TV, also appointed Prince Khaled bin Salman as Saudi's ambassador in Washington.