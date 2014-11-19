FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi King calls on Egypt to back Gulf accord: statement
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi King calls on Egypt to back Gulf accord: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Royal Palace in Jeddah September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi King Abdullah called on Egypt on Wednesday to back an agreement between Gulf Arab states that ended an eight-month dispute over Qatar’s backing of Islamist movements and its promotion of Arab Spring revolts.

In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, the king appealed to the leadership and people of Egypt to “work with us for the success of this step in the march of Arab solidarity”.

Egypt’s ambassador to Qatar was recalled to Cairo earlier this year over political tension between the two states.

Relations between Cairo and Doha have deteriorated since President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then the army chief, removed Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood from power following mass protests against his rule last year.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which returned their ambassadors to Doha after resolving the row with Qatar, have been big supporters of Sisi and have contributed billions of dollars of aid to Egypt since Mursi was ousted.

Related Coverage

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.