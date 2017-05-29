FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi cabinet reaffirms cooperation with other major oil producers: statement
May 29, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 3 months ago

Saudi cabinet reaffirms cooperation with other major oil producers: statement

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's cabinet reaffirmed on Monday the kingdom's policy of cooperation with major oil producers to rebalance markets and limit volatility.

OPEC and non-member countries led by Russia decided last week to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 as they try to reduce a global glut of crude after seeing prices halve and revenues drop sharply in the past three years.

"The council (of ministers) reaffirmed the kingdom's oil policy that supports cooperation with major oil producers to return the balance to international markets and limit volatility, and protect producers and customers' interests," the cabinet said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Gregorio

