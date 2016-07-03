FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi energy minister says oil market heading toward a balance, prices beginning to settle: state media
#Business News
July 3, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Saudi energy minister says oil market heading toward a balance, prices beginning to settle: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a news conference announcing the kingdom's National Transformation Plan, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 7, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - The energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, and the secretary general of OPEC agree that the global oil market is heading toward a balance and that prices are starting to settle, according to comments carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The statement said Khalid al-Falih and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' newly appointed secretary general, Mohammed Barkindo, had met in the Saudi city of Dhahran to discuss the role of OPEC in maintaining the stability of oil markets.

Falih said Saudi Arabia was seeking, through OPEC, to continue playing its role in meeting the growing global demand for oil and ensuring the reliability of the continued flow of oil supplies.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
