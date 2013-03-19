FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia arrests Iranian, Lebanese and 16 Saudis for spying
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Arabia arrests Iranian, Lebanese and 16 Saudis for spying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that 18 people, including one Iranian and one Lebanese citizen, had been arrested for spying.

Interior Minister spokesman Mansour al-Turki told state television it was “an espionage case” and that the suspects had been “involved in a spying cell for a state”. The others arrested were all Saudis.

“They were gathering information about installations and vital areas in the country and providing intelligence agencies of that state with it,” he said, without naming the state.

Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.