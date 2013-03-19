Saudi Arabia arrests Iranian, Lebanese and 16 Saudis for spying

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that 18 people, including one Iranian and one Lebanese citizen, had been arrested for spying.

Interior Minister spokesman Mansour al-Turki told state television it was “an espionage case” and that the suspects had been “involved in a spying cell for a state”. The others arrested were all Saudis.

“They were gathering information about installations and vital areas in the country and providing intelligence agencies of that state with it,” he said, without naming the state.