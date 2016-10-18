FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saudi Arabia executes prince for murder: official media
October 18, 2016 / 7:37 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi Arabia executes prince for murder: official media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi prince was executed in Riyadh on Tuesday after a court found him guilty of shooting dead a fellow Saudi, official media reported, in a rare example of a ruling family member subjected to the death penalty.

Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir had pleaded guilty to shooting Adel al-Mohaimeed after a brawl, the ministry of interior said in a statement on state news agency SPA.

It did not say how the prince was killed. Most people executed in the kingdom are beheaded with a sword.

Members of Saudi Arabia's ruling family are only rarely known to have been executed. One of the most prominent cases was Faisal bin Musaid al Saud, who assassinated his uncle, King Faisal, in 1975.

The family is estimated to number several thousand. While members receive monthly stipends, and the most senior princes command great wealth and political power, only a few in the family hold nationally important government posts.

"The government.. is keen to keep order, stabilize security and bring about justice through implementing the rules prescribed by Allah...," said the ministry statement.

Reporting by William Maclean; writing by Tom Finn; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
