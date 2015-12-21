Saudi Arabia's oil exports rise to 7.364 million bpd in October: JODI

An employee fills a container with diesel at a gas station in Riyadh December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in October rose by 253,000 barrels per day from September to 7.364 million bpd, official data showed on Sunday.

The oil exporting heavyweight maintained high output and pumped 10.276 million bpd in October, slightly higher than September’s 10.226 million.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

Domestic refineries processed 2.028 million bpd of crude, lower than the September level of 2.501 million bpd, the JODI data showed. Exports of refined oil products dropped to 1.093 million bpd from 1.190 million bpd in September.

Rabigh refinery and petrochemical complex was shut down for maintenance for 50 days from October to December.

In October, crude oil directly burnt to generate power fell from the month before to 667,000 bpd, the JODI data showed, reflecting a decline in electricity consumption from the hot summer months when air conditioning use is high.